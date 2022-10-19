WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team defeated Brattleboro 6-0 on Monday and then 7-0 on Wednesday.
Ava LaRoss had a couple of goals to lead the way in the first meeting. Sadie Scott and Jules McDermid each finished with two assists.
Emma Bazin and McDermid each tallied twice in the sequel. Hannah Terry, LaRoss and Scott also scored, while Hadley Gleim and McDermid both set one up.
Brattleboro (1-10-1) will host Woodstock on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Terriers (11-1-1) will play at Burr and Burton on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Bellows Falls' roster: Emma Hillock, Mary Wallace, Ella Clark, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Tela Harty, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss, Reghan Ryea, Eryn Ross, Delaney Lockerby, Hannah Terry, Izzy Stoodley, Nola Sciacca, Emma Bazin, Hadley Gleim, Livie Clough, coach Bethany Coursen, coach Kim Wilkinson, coach Mel LaRoss.
Brattleboro's roster: Basma Rifaly, Isabelle Young, Erika Favreau, Larissa Willette, Sadie Mills, Tomke Badewien, Emma Gragen, Kylie Jarvis, Rhiannon Rivard, Elina Young, Lily Bingham, Leah Lane, Marina Wilson, Rachael White, Alex Gregory, Mallory Newton, Ava Cutler, Emily LaClair, Maren Sawyer, Erika Fletcher, coach Erin Cooke, coach Hannah Wilson.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Bellows Falls hosts Brattleboro during a field hockey game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.