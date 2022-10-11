WESTMINSTER — On rapper Cardi B's 30th birthday, it was a girl known as "Max" who ultimately dropped the mic.
Ashlin Maxfield scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty corner late in the third quarter and the Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team walked away with a 2-1 victory over Hartford on Tuesday.
"Playing Hartford is amazing. Both teams entered this one undefeated and we played them to a tie earlier in the season, so this is a great rivalry," said winning coach Bethany Coursen.
The Hurricanes (9-1-1) stole a 1-0 advantage just 3:23 in, when Madi Barwood scored on a counter following a BF corner. Sadie Scott pulled the Terriers even 15 minutes later by tapping in a cross from Ava LaRoss.
Just 20 seconds into the third quarter, it looked like Hartford would reclaim the lead.
"The ball hit Jules' thumb on its way in, which resulted in a penalty stroke," explained Coursen. "I put Livie Clough in at goalie for that play because she has been good at making diving saves in practice."
Barwood's laser sailed just high, keeping the score knotted at 1-1.
Late in the third, Scott's corner feed ended up on Nola Sciacca's stick. The steady defender passed to the near post, where Maxfield was able to slam the ball in with a sellout crowd looking on.
"Nola did an amazing job on defense. She always gets down low to stop the ball for us," Coursen stated. "Sadie made some nice runs for us and she just gets the ball out of the mix in there."
The BF Stickers had a 5-2 advantage in corners and a 9-8 edge in shots on goal. Scott threatened often, making a couple of coast-to-coast moves and challenging netminder Paige Vielleux on five different occasions.
Sciacca stole the ball four times to pace the Bellows Falls defense, while Ella Clark, Izzy Stoodley, Eryn Ross, Jules McDermid and Emma Hillock all finished with one takeaway for the Terriers (8-0-1). Mary Wallace stopped seven Hartford shots.
Bellows Falls' roster: Emma Hillock, Mary Wallace, Ella Clark, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Tela Harty, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss, Reghan Ryea, Eryn Ross, Delaney Lockerby, Hannah Terry, Izzy Stoodley, Nola Sciacca, Emma Bazin, Hadley Gleim, Livie Clough, coach Bethany Coursen, coach Kim Wilkinson, coach Mel LaRoss.
Bellows Falls hosted Hartford during a field hockey match on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Purchase local photos online.