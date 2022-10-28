WESTMINSTER — Two years after "the Maya Miracle" occurred at the Dog House, Sadie Scott followed suit.
The junior forward received a pass from Emma Bazin and scored with two seconds left in overtime to give the fourth-seeded BF Stickers a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Colchester in Friday's Division 1 field hockey quarterfinal.
"It was pretty crazy," said winning coach Bethany Coursen. "It was nerve-racking and exciting. It was a great game that had a great finish."
The Terriers dominated most of the way, outshooting the Lakers 7-2. Mary Wallace made two saves to earn the shutout.
Bazin was the defensive standout, marking Colchester star Ryleigh Garrow from start to finish. Nola Sciacca contributed with three steals and seemed to always be crouched down with her stick parallel to the ground in order to block potential clears.
"It was great play for 60 minutes. It was back and forth, with lots of hustle by both teams. We had our chances to score, but just couldn't connect inside the circle," noted Coursen.
Ashlin Maxfield was robbed by visiting goalie Trinity Conley on a corner, Scott had a point-blank chance during a scrum in front, Ava LaRoss juked a couple of defenders during a run along the right side, and Jules McDermid's absolute bullet was denied.
Coursen sent out Bazin, Scott, McDermid, Sciacca, LaRoss, Wallace and "Max" for the seven-on-seven bonus period. The Terriers would eventually threaten down the left side, with Bazin's pass being tapped in by Scott with two seconds showing on the clock.
Heather Waryas, who happened to be sitting at the scorer's table, had flashbacks of her daughter Maya jumping into her arms after scoring with two ticks left to beat South Burlington in a 2020 semifinal.
The Terriers (12-2-1) will now face top-seeded Champlain Valley Union (13-2) in Tuesday's Final Four matchup in Middlebury at 5:45 p.m.
BF's roster: Emma Hillock, Mary Wallace, Ella Clark, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Tela Harty, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss, Reghan Ryea, Eryn Ross, Delaney Lockerby, Hannah Terry, Izzy Stoodley, Nola Sciacca, Emma Bazin, Hadley Gleim, Livie Clough, coach Bethany Coursen, coach Kim Wilkinson, coach Mel LaRoss.
Bellows Falls hosts Colchester during the quarterfinals of the Division 1 Field Hockey match on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.