WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School track and field teams are ready for another victory ride through town.
The girls’ team captured state crowns from 2016-2019. The BF boys are also hoping to start a new streak, having won it all from 2013-2019.
Stephanie Ager (3,000) and Maya Waryas (100 hurdles) have both returned after earning a silver medal at last year’s state championship meet. Harrison Gleim, who helped his school’s 4x100 relay team prevail against the best in Vermont, is back for the BF boys.
The season opener will be held in Westminster on April 13 at 4 p.m.
Bellows Falls roster: Coach — Jamie Dansereau. Athletes — Angel Rivera, Ashlynn Boucher, Aubrey Maxfield, Austin Mallan, Ava LaRoss, Benjamin Perry, Brandon Keller, Breanna Stockman, Caleb Ghia, Delaney Lockerby, Dylan Stewart, Eryn Ross, Gavin Joy, Grace Bazin, Hadley Gleim, Hannah Terry, Harrison Gleim, Jonathan Terry, Justin Draper, Kayleigh Illingworth, Lilly Ware, Lucas Richards, Mackinnon Ross, Madison Haskell, Max Hooke, Maya Waryas, Noah Aukema, Nola Sciacca, Owen Garaffa, Owen LaRoss, Payton Adams, Riley Tuttle, Shelby Stoodley, Stephanie Ager, Tela Harty, Thomas Lynch.
BF Schedule
April 13: home meet, 4 p.m.
April 26: at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
April 30: at Windsor, 10 a.m.
May 4: host meet, 4 p.m.
May 7: Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Keene, 9:30 a.m.
May 10: CVC Qualifier at Monadnock, 3 p.m.
May 14: CVC Finals at Hanover, 9 a.m.
May 17: host meet, 4 p.m.
May 19: at Hanover, 4 p.m.
May 24: at Brattleboro, 4 p.m.
May 28: at Essex, 9 a.m.
June 4: state meet at U-32, 10 a.m.