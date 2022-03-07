BURLINGTON — It was a second second.
After earning a silver medal with the BF Stickers in the fall, Emma Bazin, Grace Bazin and Jules McDermid helped the No. 2 Hartford varsity girls' ice hockey team to a runner-up finish this winter.
Top-ranked Woodstock pulled away late to beat the Hurricanes 5-1 in Monday's Division 2 state championship game at UVM's Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Emma Bazin scored with 4:08 remaining in the opening period to put her team ahead 1-0. The lefty freshman was left alone on the wing, where she rifled a shot past netminder Meridian Bremel.
Isabel Konijnenberg delivered the equalizer less than a minute later and scored the game winner late in the second period on a coast-to-coast move. Woodstock's Lily Gubbins, Skylar Haley and Kassidy Haley added insurance goals in the third.
Senior defender Grace Bazin blocked two shots and made four crafty rushes during her final high school contest. McDermid, a junior, skated the puck out of trouble in the first period and unloaded an absolute laser in the second.
The Hurricanes (19-4) had won 13 straight since losing to Rutland on Jan. 19. They split with Woodstock during the regular season, falling 3-1 on Dec. 27 and then getting even with a 4-3 victory on Feb. 23.
Four months ago, the Exit 5 Trio traveled to UVM with field hockey sticks to take on South Burlington in a D-1 title tilt. A 3-1 victory by the Wolves snapped BF's impressive 27-game winning streak.
Hartford players — Emma Bazin, Jules McDermid, Grace Bazin, Madison Barwood, Nedra Dwinell, Addyson Holzer, Ada Acker, Liv Hastings, Cordelia Durand, Brianna Roberts, Sophie Trombley, Madelyn Durkee, Nora Knudsen, Sydney Stillman.