BRATTLEBORO — The BFHC softball team claimed the Division 5 title in the Brattleboro Area Softball Association men’s softball league on Tuesday, completing the team’s undefeated season with a 19-4 win over second place Falvey.
The season was not just special because the team went undefeated, though. It also marked a 50-year anniversary of the team, which was founded by Dr. Robert Tortolani.
“It was wonderful and it only happened because everyone on the team worked so well together. You just cannot accomplish what was accomplished this year without everybody playing his role. It actually was a beautiful thing,” said Tortolani in an interview on Wednesday. “We have somehow had the good fortune to get through it without a loss. We won three games of those 21 without a loss and many of the other games we’ve done much better than that, but we have been close to losing three times and yet we haven’t lost. I would call that a miracle.”
The undefeated season was remarkable for more than one reason. Not only did it happen in the 50th team’s 50th anniversary, but it marked a dramatic turnaround for the team which last year won only four of the 21 games it played.
It was also the first time that BFHC has won the title since 2018, when they were celebrating the team’s 45th anniversary.
Coming into this season, Tortolani said there was a different energy surrounding the team.
“This was an exciting year for us and we didn’t know how the year was going to go. … We didn’t know we were going to have this kind of year,” said Tortolani. “From the very beginning though there seemed to be an unusual amount of energy and enthusiasm for … a 50th year as an organization and that seemed to bring about an unusually high energy.”
The team also did several things to celebrate the 50 anniversary, including purchasing new uniforms and bringing back some older players. The size of the roster increased to 24 players, whereas 20 has generally be the size of the team in the past. The team also made it a point to contact some of its former members who were retired to come out and watch the games and cheer on the team.
Tortolani began playing on the team in 1974. While Tortolani is the longest tenured member of the team, he said there has been a high level of continuity over the years.
“The people we have on the team now, many of them have been on the team for at least 25 to 30 years and we have added some very, very good younger players in the last five to seven years,” Tortolani said. “The addition has made the team extremely good. They play very, very well as a team.”
Over the years, he estimated that there had been hundreds of players who had been a part of the team. Still, there are a couple things about this year’s team that Tortolani considered to be special. One is the age range of the team members. The youngest player is 17-years-old and the oldest is 83.
Another thing about this year’s team that was special was the camaraderie among the group.
“I would say one of the remarkable things about our team is that if a player is having a rough game all the other players do their best to pick that player up,” Tortolani said. “I have not seen a single instance of a player giving another player on our team a difficult time because of anything that happened on the field. It’s only support.”
Tortolani began sponsoring the team 30 to 35 years ago and it is something that he indicated has given him a great amount of satisfaction.
“For me it’s been a privilege to sponsor a team to allow young men, and older men, to get out there and play and have the experience of playing together as a team. I think it’s a very, very good healthy thing for men to be out there playing a sport and playing a team sport.”