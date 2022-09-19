BRATTLEBORO — After defeating MAU in a rematch of the 2021 Division 2 state championship game, Bellows Falls (3-0) will now have to get up for a showdown with winless U-32 on Saturday in East Montpelier at 1 p.m.
The question is, can anybody stop BF’s smashmouth style? Power back Caden Haskell entered the house three times against the Patriots, the Terriers had 358 yards on the ground against a large Fair Haven defensive line in Week 2, and Lockerby’s Lads ran for 431 versus Brattleboro in the season opener.
Two of those foes will face off on Friday night at 7, when Brattleboro (1-2) hosts Fair Haven (2-1). The Colonels feature the dynamic duo of quarterback Devin Speno and receiver Tristan Evans, while the Slaters like to control the line of scrimmage with 300 pounders David Doran and Joe Notte.
The current Vermont football standings are shown below.
Division 1
1. Burr and Burton (3-0)
T2. Champlain Valley Union (2-0)
T2. Saint Johnsbury (2-1)
T2. Rutland (2-1)
5. Hartford (2-1)
T6. BFA-Saint Albans (1-2)
T6. Essex (1-2)
T6. Middlebury (1-2)
9. Seawolves (0-3)
Division 2
T1. Bellows Falls (3-0)
T1. North Country (3-0)
T3. Fair Haven (2-1)
T3. Mount Anthony Union (2-1)
T5. Brattleboro (1-2)
T5. Colchester (1-2)
T5. Lyndon (1-1)
8. Spaulding (1-2)
T9. Union-32 (0-3)
T9. Mount Mansfield (0-3)
Division 3
1. Windsor (3-0)
T2. Woodstock (2-1)
T2. Rice (2-1)
T2. Fairfax/Lamoille (2-1)
T2. Mill River (2-1)
T2. Milton (2-1)
T2. Mount Abraham (2-1)
T8. Oxbow (1-2)
T8. Otter Valley (1-2)
T10. Poultney (0-2)
T10. Springfield (0-3)
T10. Missisquoi (0-3)
Week 4 Schedule
Friday at 7 p.m.
Fair Haven at BRATTLEBORO
Seawolves at Colchester
Essex at BFA-Saint Albans
Champlain Valley Union at Saint Johnsbury
Rutland at Middlebury
Lyndon at Spaulding
Milton at North Country
Mill River at Woodstock
Saturday at 1 p.m.
BELLOWS FALLS at Union-32
Hartford at Burr and Burton
MAU at Mount Mansfield
Missisquoi at Oxbow
Mount Abraham at Otter Valley
Rice at Windsor
Springfield at Poultney