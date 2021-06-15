BURLINGTON — Bellows Falls freshman Tela Harty finished 23rd overall in the 45th annual Jerry Jasinski Vermont State Decathlon Championships that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Burlington High School.
Harty, who was recently introduced to four of the 10 events, was the runner-up in the discus with a heave of 77-02. She also placed 4th in the javelin, 8th in the shot put, tied for 11th in the high jump, 19th in the 100 hurdles, 26th in the long jump, 30th in the pole vault, 31st in the 100, 32nd in the 400, and 41st in the 1,500.
Leland & Gray's Kate Petty and Emma O'Brien wound up 45th and 46th overall, respectively. Teammate Raena Sanderson placed 54th.
Leland & Gray's Trevor Stillwagon placed 32nd overall in the men's competition, highlighted by a 14th in the long jump on Day 1. Also participating from the Townshend school were Hunter Fillion (44th) and Peter Broussard (67th).
Top 10 Women: 1. Quincy Massey-Bierman (Burlington), 2. Emma Briggs (Fair Haven), 3. Isabella Bostic (Saint Johnsbury), 4. Elizabeth Jones (Saint Johnsbury), 5. Emma Crum (CVU), 6. Bianca Williams (Essex), 7. Kiran Black (Thetford), 8. Minelle Sarfo-Adu (South Burlington), 9. Thankful Cilwik (North Country), 10. Charlize Brown (Thetford).
Top 10 Men: 1. Wyatt Lamell (Essex), 2. Owen Abrahamsen (Windsor), 3. Maliek Everett (Mount Mansfield), 4. Knute Linehan (Thetford), 5. Myles Thornton-Sherman (Saint Johnsbury), 6. Drew Buley (CVU), 7. Ben Gilbert (Windsor), 8. Ian Applegate (North Country), 9. Jacob Tremblay (Saint Albans), 10. Adrien Monks (Mount Mansfield).