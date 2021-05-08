WESTMINSTER — Chris Holton of Bellows Falls was selected Male Athlete of the Year for 1998-99 by the Vermont coaches.
He quarterbacked the Terriers to a Division 2 state football title, leading the team in passing and rushing. As a two-way starter, the defensive back also made the most tackles for BF that season.
Holton served as tri-captain of the Bellows Falls varsity basketball team. In track, he participated in the triple jump, long jump, 200 meters, and was a member of his school’s 4x100 state championship relay team.