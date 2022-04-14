WESTMINSTER — Dangerous!
That's the best way to describe the Bellows Falls varsity softball team's batting order, which will include three players who hit over .400 last season.
"We have a very young team, with two great senior leaders," said BF coach Donald Laurendeau.
Twelfth-graders Grace Wilkinson and Savannah Sylvester hit .415 and .461, respectively, in 2021. Junior catcher Jenna Dolloph's average was .413 last season and she also swiped 29 bases.
"Our two pitchers are considered 1a and 1b," noted Laurendeau. "Our defense and baserunning should be solid. If we pound the strike zone, it should be a good season."
Sophomore Aliya Farmer and freshman Izzy Stoodley will take turns inside the circle for the Terriers, who played with heavy hearts last season after teammate Jada Spaulding died in a motor vehicle crash on April 25, 2021.
Bellows Falls, which went 7-10 a year ago, will host Mill River in Saturday's season opener at noon.
Bellows Falls' roster: Coaches — Donald Laurendeau, Ryan Stoodley, Murphy Hicks. Seniors — Grace Wilkinson, Savannah Sylvester. Juniors — Jenna Dolloph, Kali Aldrich, Phaedra Cilibrasi, Alanah McAllister, Olivia Rebetz. Sophomores — Aliya Farmer, Riley Haskell, Natalie Noyes, Emma Thompson, Emma Spaulding. Freshman — Izzy Stoodley.
Varsity Schedule
April 16: host Mill River, noon
April 19: host Poultney, 4:30 p.m.
April 21: at Fall Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
April 23: host Green Mountain, noon
April 26: host Windsor, 4:30 p.m.
April 28: host Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
April 30: at West Rutland, 11 a.m.
May 3: at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
May 4: at Brattleboro, 4:30 p.m.
May 5: host Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
May 6: at Springfield, 7 p.m.
May 10: at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
May 12: host White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
May 17: host Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
May 20: at Poultney, 7 p.m.
May 24: at Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
May 28: host West Rutland, noon