WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls wrestler Dan Walsh won the 275-pound weight class at the 2004 Vermont State Tournament that his school hosted. He pinned Mount Anthony Union's Jerad Smith to become the first ever champion for the Terriers and finish his season with a 41-1 record on the mat.
"This is the greatest thing that could ever happen," said Walsh, who had just used a cradle move to capture the heavyweight title. "To win the state championship in front of the home crowd was just awesome."
Bellows Falls senior Brian Hernon would finish third in his 130-pound weight class at the state meet. After losing to MAU's TJ Maroney in a semifinal, he floored Colchester's Christopher Traquair in just 48 seconds to claim the bronze medal.
The host Terriers placed 13th as a team with 44 points.