BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Hockey Association players Ryan Little, Gregory DiSilva and Peter-Owen Hayward all won their respective division at the inaugural Pro Ambition Hockey Skills Challenge at the Mullins Center on the campus of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2009.
Hayward led the Pee Wee skaters and recorded the best overall score of the night in the event that tests players’ ability to skate, shoot, score and in the case of goalies make saves. Little was the top female skater in the Pee Wee Division, while DiSilva was the winning goalie in the Bantam Division.
Hayward and DiSilva had previously competed in the National Ace Bailey Got Skills Competition, with the former placing second and the latter finishing fourth in their individual events.