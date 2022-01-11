BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Hockey Association hosted 15 girls hockey teams in the 29th annual Green Mountain Girls Hockey Tournament at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility over the weekend. Teams in the U10, U12 and U14 divisions competed for the championship trophy, with BHA’s U12 Hawks taking second place in their division, in a championship battle against Amherst ending in a 2-1 score.
The U14 CT Ice Cats fought to the end to beat the Mamaroneck Cubs 4-1. In the youngest division, the U10 Greenwich Skating Club Wings beat out St. Albans 4-3 to take home the gold medal.
The Green Mountain Girls Hockey Tournament is BHA’s annual fundraiser, supporting the Association’s Players Scholarship Fund and the ability to maintain low player registration fees. In addition to the girl's team, the BHA offers free Learn to Skate programs, the Little Bruins program and co-ed teams beginning at age 6. For more information or to register, visit www.brattleborohockey.org.
BHA's U12 roster: Coaches — Elizabeth McLarney, Gordon Little, Connor Little, Emily Wilson, Keith Marshall, Baylie Houle (assistant manager). Players — Zoe Allaire, Malika Anthes, Maisie Arnold, Matrix Balsley-Petraska, Alex Day, Emma Day, Jaidyn Denny, Anna Ellison, Talia Engel, Delia Gould, Elizabeth LaClair, Skylar Marshall, Augustina McGillion, Emma Petrovich, Hannah Thompson, Honora Walsh, Violet Walz.