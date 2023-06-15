BRATTLEBORO — The BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023 inductees.
There are 13 inductees in this year’s class, which include: Beth Juscen (1978), Den Robinson (1966), Don Robinson (1966), Donna Dearborn (1971), Hugh Barber (1968), Jeff Dixon (1999), Kyle Henry (2003), Pam Packard (1974), Pete Beebe (1956), Phil Natowich (1966), Scott Nadeau (1983) and coaches Diedrich Stolte and John Dimick.
The BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Post 5 American Legion beginning at 6 p.m.
Inductees will be given three complimentary tickets to be used at their discretion. There will be tables of eight or six for those that want to come as a group to support an inductee.
Tickets for the banquet are $35 per person. Those interested in attending should mail ticket requests and payment to: BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame, PO Box 8018, Brattleboro, Vermont 05304-8018.
Those planning to attend should include whether or not they want to reserve a table(s), the name of the people who will be sitting at the table(s), the name of the student, athlete, team or coach being supported and an email address as part of the ticket request. The BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame will notify those interested in attending via email to confirm the reservation request and ticket payment. Ticket payment and reservations must be submitted by Oct. 1.