BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School's Beth Juscen, a graduate of the class of 1978, will be inducted into the BHS/BUHS Hall of Fame this year. Juscen was a pioneer in women’s sports in the 1970s after the passage of Title IX. She lettered in four sports at Brattleboro Union High School and in 1978 became the first female athlete to win the Diedrich Stolte Memorial Cup.
A four-year letter winner in basketball, she won the Rookie of the Year award as a freshman guard. Juscen was the leading scorer as a junior and co-captain as a senior, when she won the Coach’s Award. She was named to Dot Jones Division I All-Star Team after her junior and senior years.
In field hockey, she was co-captain as a senior, selflessly switching positions to become the team’s goalie.
She earned a varsity letter on softball as a freshman, but switched to track and field in her sophomore year, where she found her greatest success.
As a sophomore, she set school records in the 100 (12.2) and javelin (103 feet, 1 inch). At the Southern District Meet, she won the 220 and took second place in the 100 and long jump, setting a school record in the process.
As a junior, she won the 220 at the Southern District, setting a school record by finishing in 26.7 seconds. She also won the 100. At the Vermont State meet, she took second in the 100, third in the 220 and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that set a school record.
In her senior year of 1978, she took first at the Southern District in the 100 with a school record of 11.1 seconds. She also took first place in the 200 that year at the Southern District. At the Vermont State meet, she was second in the 100 meters and third in the 200, setting school records in both. She took fourth in the 100 at the New England meet.
She carried on her athletic success at the University of Vermont, where she played two seasons of varsity basketball. Since then, she has played women’s slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball, competing on a team which won the New England championship in 1987 and played in the National Tournament. She coached the girls’ soccer and track and field teams at Vermont Academy, varsity girls basketball and softball at Colchester High School and middle school girls basketball in Williston. She has also earned praise for her softball umpiring by being known for the skillful, consistent and reliable way she keeps games respectful, safe and fair.