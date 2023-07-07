CASTLETON — After five innings of a close, competitive game, the Post 5 American Legion baseball team blew the game wide open in the top of the fifth inning to take the 9-3 win over Lakes Region Post 49.
Turner Clews doubled in the top of the first inning to drive in a pair of runs and get Post 5 (14-3) off to a good start. However, Lakes Region got a run back in the bottom of the first off of a sacrifice fly.
Post 5 had an opportunity in the top of the third with the bases load, but was unable to capitalize, head coach Eric Libardoni said.
The score remained unchanged until the top of the fifth inning. Evan Wright led off with a single and was able to score off a squeeze bunt by Zach Corbeil. An error by Lakes Region allowed Corbeil to reach third and another squeeze bunt by Sam Bogart gave Post 5 a 4-1 lead.
Post 5 continued to pour it on. The team got a couple more hits and then Aidan Davis hit a triple to deep right center, Clews doubled to center and Jackson Emery hit a hard-line drive to center for a double.
“It’s the first time we’ve really strung together some big hits like that, so it’s nice. Our pitching has been good all year, but we’ve been waiting for some of those guys to all hit on the same day,” Libardoni said. “We got a lot of production there out of the middle of the order. I thought the two squeezes to make it 4-1 was probably going to be enough and then it felt good to see them smash a couple and give us some breathing room.”
After getting the big lead, Libardoni said he substituted several players and changed pitchers. Emery had pitched five innings allowing one run on two hits, struck out three and walked two. Davis came on in relief to pitch the sixth and Wright pitched the seventh inning.
Having the ability to get the other members of the team at bats and some work on the mound, Libardoni said was helpful as the team will be playing several games in a short span beginning Saturday.
“It’s important because this weekend we have four games in two days and then we play two on Tuesday. So, Evan Wright and Aidan will both have to pitch as starters this weekend, so they needed some work anyway,” Libardoni said. “We got at bats for everybody off the bench, which is good because everybody’s going to be needed at some point this weekend as well.”
Most of the team’s games have been won by slim margins and Libardoni said it was good to see the team put up a lot of runs in a game. He hopes Thursday’s game will begin a trend of scoring runs in bunches as the team gets closer to the playoffs. If that happens, Libardoni said the team will be difficult to beat.
“We don’t give up very many runs. Our defense has been above average and … our pitching has been phenomenal, so if we can score five, six, runs a game we should win most nights.”
Davis had a strong day against Lakes Region with three hits and three RBIs. Clews had two hits with two RBIS and Alex McClelland and Zinabu McNeice had two hits each.
Post 5 is scheduled to play a doubleheader against Bellows Falls Post 37 on Saturday at Hubbard Park in Walpole, N.H. beginning at noon. They are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday as well against Bennington Post 13 at Mount Anthony Union High School beginning at noon.