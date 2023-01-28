BRATTLEBORO — Powered by the play of guards Audrey Rupp and Sophia Rockwood and forward Sydney Perry, Windsor High School defeated Brattleboro 53-21 in a girls basketball game on Friday night.
Windsor came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Colonels 17-3 to take a 40-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been a third quarter team all year. We go in the locker room. We have a conversation about how the first half goes,” said Windsor Coach Kabray Rockwood. “Then I think we catch teams off guard when we switch a defense or we come out aggressive because we know that’s our quarter. That’s pretty much been our signature all season. Our third quarters have been strong.”
Perry dominated on the inside scoring 14 points and grabbing 15 boards for the Yellowjackets (12-2).
Two of Rockwood’s four assists went to Perry for two easy buckets in the paint in the first quarter. The second of those assists put Windsor up 10-6 with 30 seconds to go in the first.
1 of 19
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro hosts Windsor during a girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“She’s tough,” said Brattleboro Coach Chris Worden of Perry. “She’s good around the hoop. She knows how to position herself; she knows what to do when she gets the ball, and she’s difficult to defend.”
Brattleboro’s Kaitlyn Pattison found Rachael White for a score early in the second to make it 10-8. Less than a minute later Pattison pulled the Colonels (4-9) to within a point, going one-for-two from free throw line with 6:47 remaining in the second. From that point, Windsor went on a 13-3 run capped by a baseline jumper by Brianna Barton to put the Yellowjackets on top 23-12 heading into halftime.
Then Rupp turned it on. After scoring just three points in the first half, Rupp exploded by scoring seven points in the third quarter and four in the fourth, tying Perry as the game’s leading scorer with 14 points. She also tallied five rebounds and five steals throughout the game.
The second half started with a flurry of points by Rockwood who scored five of her nine points in the opening minutes of the third. She began by hitting a 3-pointer to make it 26-12. The next trip down the floor, Rupp hit her for an easy layup. The plays began a 14-0 run that was capped by a jumper by Rupp from the baseline to make it 33-12.
The Colonels got some good looks at the basket but couldn’t get their shots to fall. During a timeout in the third quarter, Worden said he not only told the team to run their offense and try to play good team defense to get back in the game, but he had another message for them as well.
“I told them to keep shooting. The difference I think in the game in the third quarter was the fact that they were shooting and making [shots] and we were shooting and missing,” Worden said. “We just didn’t knock them down tonight.”
Brattleboro scored off a pair of baseline jumpers by Rosalie Smith and freshman Reese Croutworst early in the fourth quarter to make it 44-19 before the Yellowjackets closed out the quarter with a 9-2 run.
“She played really aggressive,” said Worden of Croutworst. “She’s fast, she’s quick, she has an engine that doesn’t quit. … She knows what she’s doing. She’s not afraid to mix it up with the bigs inside and she just plays hard all the time, both offensively and defensively.”
Montana Frehsee led Brattleboro in scoring with five points followed by Croutworst who had four points.