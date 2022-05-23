ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine baseball team was recently swept by Hartford in a three-game series and ended the regular season with a 27-20 record.
Reliever Leif Bigelow struck out 30, walked 16 and gave up 21 hits in his 31 innings of work. His two victories came against Penn State and Stony Brook.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate went four frames and fanned five in his team’s win at UMBC on April 3, earning him his lone save of the year. He also got 15 outs in a game against North Dakota State on March 13.
The Black Bears will begin the America East Tournament on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon went 9-23 this spring. Twin Valley graduate Joe Rafus walked one and gave up one hit in his one inning of work for the Hornets.