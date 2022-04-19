ORONO, Maine — Leif Bigelow is off to a 2-0 start this spring as a relief pitcher for the University of Maine’s baseball team.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate has made eight appearances and has one save. The junior has struck out 17, walked 11 and given up a dozen hits in 17.1 innings of work.
Bigelow’s victories came against Penn State and Stony Brook. He has also been on the hill versus LSU, George Washington, North Dakota State, Binghamton and UMBC.
The Black Bears (15-14) will host Colby College on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Maine’s remaining schedule
April 19: host Colby, 5 p.m.
April 22: host UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.
April 23: host UMass Lowell, 1 p.m.
April 24: host UMass Lowell, noon
April 27: at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
April 29: host Hartford, 4 p.m.
April 30: host Hartford, 1 p.m.
May 1: host Hartford, noon
May 6: at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
May 7: at UMass Lowell, 1 p.m.
May 8: at UMass Lowell, noon
May 10: host Merrimack, 4 p.m.
May 13: host Albany, 4 p.m.
May 14: host Albany, 1 p.m.
May 15: host Albany, noon
May 17: at Boston College, 4 p.m.
May 19: at Hartford, 4 p.m.
May 20: at Hartford, 1 p.m.
May 21: at Hartford, noon