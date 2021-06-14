ORONO, Maine — Leif Bigelow pitched five total innings during his first season with the University of Maine’s baseball team.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate saw time on the hill against Boston College, Binghamton, NJIT, Hartford, UMass-Lowell and Albany. He fanned two, walked five and allowed seven hits for the Black Bears (22-22).
Bigelow was the 2016 Vermont American Legion State Tournament MVP, the 2018 USA Today Vermont Player of the Year, and the Twin State game MVP. As a high school junior, the BUHS ace struck out 82 batters and had an 0.82 Earned Run Average in 58 innings.
The Guilford resident pitched against Michigan and New Orleans during his freshman year on the diamond with the University of Connecticut.
The 6-2, 190-pounder is now playing for the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. He gave up just one hit in two innings of work against the Starfires on June 6.
The Lake Monsters’ remaining home games at Centennial Field in Burlington are shown below.
