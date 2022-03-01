ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine baseball team is off to a 1-5 start following three-game series with both LSU and Penn State.
Leif Bigelow picked up the win for the Black Bears against the Nittany Lions on Feb. 26. The Brattleboro Union High School graduate fanned three, walked one and gave up one hit in three innings of relief.
The junior pitcher also worked 1.1 innings against LSU earlier in the season.
Maine’s remaining schedule is shown below.
March 4: at George Washington, 2:30 p.m.
March 5: at George Washington, 1 p.m.
March 6: at George Washington, noon
March 11: vs. North Dakota State (in Winter Haven, Fla.), noon
March 12: vs. North Dakota State (in Winter Haven, Fla.), noon
March 13: vs. North Dakota State (in Winter Haven, Fla.), noon
March 15: at Stetson, 6:30 p.m.
March 16: at Stetson, 6:30 p.m.
March 18: at Binghamton, 3 p.m.
March 19: at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
March 20: at Binghamton, noon
March 25: host Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
March 26: host Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
March 27: host Stony Brook, noon
April 1: at UMBC, 6 p.m.
April 2: at UMBC, 2 p.m.
April 3: at UMBC, noon
April 8: host NJIT, 4 p.m.
April 9: host NJIT, 1 p.m.
April 10: host NJIT, noon
April 13: host Thomas, 4 p.m.
April 15: at Albany, 3 p.m.
April 16: at Albany, 1 p.m.
April 17: at Albany, 1 p.m.
April 19: host Colby, 5 p.m.
April 22: host UMass Lowell, 4 p.m.
April 23: host UMass Lowell, 1 p.m.
April 24: host UMass Lowell, noon
April 27: at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
April 29: host Hartford, 4 p.m.
April 30: host Hartford, 1 p.m.
May 1: host Hartford, noon
May 6: at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
May 7: at UMass Lowell, 1 p.m.
May 8: at UMass Lowell, noon
May 10: host Merrimack, 4 p.m.
May 13: host Albany, 4 p.m.
May 14: host Albany, 1 p.m.
May 15: host Albany, noon
May 17: at Boston College, 4 p.m.
May 19: at Hartford, 4 p.m.
May 20: at Hartford, 1 p.m.
May 21: at Hartford, noon