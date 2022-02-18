The University of Maine baseball team is beginning the 2022 season with three games at Louisiana State University this weekend.
Leif Bigelow pitched five innings for Maine last year. He struck out two, walked five and gave up seven hits against the likes of Boston College, Binghamton, NJIT, Hartford, UMass-Lowell and Albany.
The 6-2, 190-pounder was the 2016 Vermont American Legion State Tournament MVP, the 2018 USA Today Vermont Player of the Year, and the Twin State game MVP. As a high school junior, the BUHS ace struck out 82 batters and had an 0.82 Earned Run Average in 58 innings.
Bigelow, of Guilford, pitched against Michigan and New Orleans during his freshman year on the diamond with the University of Connecticut.
Joe Rafus is one of the pitchers for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball team. The lefty fanned four, walked nine and gave up four hits in three appearances as a junior.
A Twin Valley graduate, he was a Marble Valley League All-Star for baseball during all four years of high school. He also helped the Post 5 American Legion team win the 2019 state championship.
The Hornets will open up at the Central Florida Invitational on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The team’s first home game is scheduled for March 12 against UMass-Boston at 1 p.m.
Tobin Lonergan is a freshman women’s lacrosse player at Colorado College.
She helped Brattleboro Union High School to the semifinals as a sophomore. In three varsity seasons, the 6-1 attacker racked up 182 goals and 58 assists.
Colorado will begin at Rhodes College in Tennessee on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
Rowan Kidder and the Castleton men’s tennis team will debut at home against Colby-Sawyer on March 5 at 1 p.m.
He is one of the seven players on the Spartans’ roster. The sophomore defeated Brandon Sichak of Norwich at No. 4 singles last season, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
As a senior with the Colonels, Kidder’s teammates included Ari Essunfeld, Forest Zabriskie, Josh Nordheim, Tyler Eisenmenger and Andrew Bird.