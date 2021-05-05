BURLINGTON — Brattleboro Union High School graduate Leif Bigelow will play for the Vermont Lake Monsters in the inaugural Futures Collegiate Baseball League this season.
The Guilford resident, who transferred from UConn, has pitched 3.1 innings for the University of Maine's baseball team this spring. He has struck out one, walked two and given up five hits — appearing in games against Boston College, Binghamton, NJIT and Hartford.
He was the 2016 Vermont American Legion State Tournament MVP, the 2018 USA Today Vermont Player of the Year, and the Twin State game MVP. As a junior, the BUHS ace struck out 82 batters and had an 0.82 Earned Run Average in 58 innings of work.
Bigelow is expected to join the Lake Monsters in early June.
The Futures League, which has had over 150 players taken in the Major League Baseball draft in the last 10 years, is made up of current college players from around the country. Teams are required to carry a minimum 26-player roster, with at least 13 players either being a New England native or coming from a New England college.