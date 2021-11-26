BRATTLEBORO — Isaac Bingham, 43, of Gill, Mass., won the Green River Half Marathon in a record time of 1:25:34 on Nov. 20. Just four others ran the course that follows the Green River from Halifax to Colrain, Mass.
Bingham had placed fifth in the 14-mile Mount Toby Trail Race in October.
Marcy Cabanas, of Greenfield, Mass., was the runner-up in the Green River Half Marathon in 1:33:01. She was followed home by Bay Stater Michael Hoberman (1:39:33), Guilford’s Nancy Johnston (1:44:47), and Vernon’s Donna Smyth (1:47:19).
“Pretty speedy group” was posted to Facebook after the race by Smyth, who recently retired from teaching at Keene State College and has started up a new business called Wildfire Yoga & Fitness, LLC.
Cabanas was the first female finisher in 11 out of 12 Northfield Summer Road Race Series events in 2016. Hoberman ended up ninth in last year’s half marathon in Colrain, Mass. Johnston is a Brattleboro Fun Run participant, including a two-mile race victory in 15:24 five years ago.
“Nancy J. is a beast,” Steven Perrin recently commented on the Red Clover Rovers’ social media page.
Smyth qualified for the 2018 Boston Marathon by running a 3:40:49 in the Green River Marathon, which is a course that her husband had designed specifically for that purpose.