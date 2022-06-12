BRATTLEBORO — A couple of this area's top throwers have been nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors, including a BUHS pitcher and a Bellows Falls track and field athlete.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on June 19 at 9 a.m.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Alex Bingham went the distance for the victory in the Brattleboro baseball team's 2-1 win over Burlington in a Division 1 semifinal. "Moose" fanned four, walked two, scattered three hits, and also had one of his team's two knocks.
Laura Kamel placed 20th in the discus with a heave of 106-09 to lead all area athletes at the New England Track and Field Meet. The Bellows Falls freshman had qualified by placing first at the Vermont Division 2 Championships.