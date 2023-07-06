BRATTLEBORO — Behind a strong start from Alex Bingham and solid defensive play, the Post 5 American Legion baseball team defeated Lakes Region Post 49 2-0 at Tenney Field in Brattleboro on Wednesday.
“Alex Bingham threw six and two-thirds. He ran out of pitches with two outs in the seventh,” said Post 5 head coach Eric Libardoni. “I think he had six (strikeouts and) scattered six hits.”
Jolie Glidden came in to get the final out for Post 5 (11-3) and pick up the save.
For the first four innings, neither team scored a run.
Harper Cutler led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single. John Satterfield bunted and a wild throw to first by Lakes Region put runners at the corners for Post 5 with no outs.
A double steal by Post 5 scored Cutler to put them on top 1-0. A wild pitch by Lakes Region later in the fifth allowed Post 5 to score an insurance run.
“We had seven hits ourselves, but we really didn’t string them together,” Libardoni said.
Aidan Davis had two of Post 5’s seven hits, with a double and triple, but was left stranded on both occasions, Libardoni said.
The game was the first for the team since winning both games of a double header against Manchester on Saturday. The team had a double header scheduled for Sunday against South Burlington, but the games were cancelled due to rain. Wednesday’s game against Lakes Region was moved from Monday due to rain as well.
Post 5 is scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday (weather permitting) against Bellows Falls Post 37 at Hubbard Park in Walpole, N.H. The first game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and the second game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.