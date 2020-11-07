BRATTLEBORO — Jayne Barber and “Bis” Bisbee tied for the 1990 Brattleboro Reformer NFL Picking Derby’s regular season championship with identical 152-72 records.
The former Bellows Falls field hockey and girls basketball coach held a one-game lead over Bisbee with one week to go, but Bisbee pulled even by being the only competitor to correctly choose the Jets to defeat the Bucs.
“A lot of people have really, really encouraged me,” said Barber, noting that readers had been following her picks throughout the season and giving her support. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Also in the contest were sportswriters Garry Harrington, Ken Campbell and Randy Holhut; coaches Bill Holiday and Darrell Sawyer; and area fans Mort Brooks and Basil Aldrich.