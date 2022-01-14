BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club will offer a ski version of bingo on Jan. 23. You can pick up your bingo card at the BOC Ski Hut between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on that day and return it there by 2 p.m.
Ski equipment will be available free to XC members and to rent for non-members, but must be returned by 2 p.m.
All ages are welcome to play. All skiers must ski on the groomed ski trails only. Get “bingo” by checking off the activities in a full row, column, or diagonal. Mark your card as you complete what’s written inside a particular square.
Every player who “bingos” will get a free hot chocolate and a raffle entry for each row, column, or diagonal completed and a chance to win a BOC XC SKIDA neck warmer.
If you have any questions, send an email to billjahn1123@gmail.com.