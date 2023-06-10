BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club paddling schedule features 15 trips on local reservoirs, lakes, ponds and rivers in and around the Brattleboro area now through October.
The northern-most outing is North Hartland Lake in Hartland (at the down-stream end of the Quechee Gorge). The farthest outing to the east is Spoonwood Pond in Hancock, N.H. (a place motorboats can’t access). The southernmost water is Tully Lake in Royalston, Mass., and furthest location to the west is Somerset Reservoir, northwest of Wilmington.
BOC trips are free and open to the public. Those who wish to participate must show up at the time and place noted with a boat or a board, all necessary safety gear, and a lunch. Life jackets are required. The recommended gear list can be found by visiting www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org and clicking on “Summer Paddling.”
Descriptions of all ‘flat water’ trips can be found in the third editions of “Appalachian Mountain Club Quiet Water” books for New Hampshire & Vermont and Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. River trips are shown on the Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail (VT/NH) Waterproof Recreation Map and Guide, second edition. Meeting locations provide a place to car and boat pool.
Although there is no BOC sponsored camping trip this year, camping is available at or near seven of the paddling locations: Spoonwood Pond, Tully Lake, Grafton Pond, Somerset Reservoir, and at, or near, all three Connecticut River locations. Paddlers wanting to include camping in their outing are advised to plan early. Reservations are required in most locations. Connecticut River camping is first come, first served, and locations are identified on the Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail (VT/NH) Waterproof Recreation Map and Guide, second edition.
The remaining schedule for June is as follows:
• Wednesday, June 21 — Summer Solstice, Spoonwood Pond, Hancock & Nelson, N.H.
Those planning to attend should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford parking lot on Putney Road in Brattleboro or at the boat ramp to Nubanusit Lake on Kings Highway off NH Route 12, at 10 a.m. The group will be looking for songbirds, waterfowl, raptors, beavers, etc.
• Saturday, June 24 — Harriman Reservoir, Wilmington
Sunrise paddle and potluck breakfast. Those planning to attend should meet at 5:30 a.m. at the Royal Diner on Marlboro Road (Route 9) in West Brattleboro or at the Coffee House in Wilmington at the junction of routes 9 west and 100 south at 6 a.m. The group will paddle out to an island for an early sunrise potluck meal before exploring more of the lake. The group should expect to see songbirds, waterfowl, beavers, beaches and a quiet lake.
Other BOC programs include, tennis and rowing during the summer months, as well as cross country skiing and snowshoe trails in during the winter.