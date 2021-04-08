BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club plans to host 18 paddle trips, from April 24 to Oct. 9. Details will be posted on www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org at "Summer Paddling."
Paddling is good for both body and soul. It allows us to exercise, as well as getting into nature, away from the four walls, into a clean, safe and open environment.
During this time of COVID-19, it is especially important to protect ourselves, as well as those around us. pandemic paddling requires us to be more conscious of our surroundings and actions. The following guidelines are offered to help make us all more responsible paddlers:
1. Follow all CDC guidelines, as well as state and local requirements regarding masks, physical distancing and group sizes. 2. Only carpool with other fully vaccinated paddlers, unless it’s with someone you live with. 3. Avoid congested parking areas. 4. Do not congregate around launch and landing sites, or rest stops; spread out. 5. Be totally self-sufficient; able to load, unload and move your own boat/board. In the event you have to ask for help, or offer help, be conscious of physical distancing. 6. Always wear your life jacket. 7. When paddling, remember to keep apart, and no rafting outside your pod. A good rule on the water is to stay at least two boat lengths from each other. Since our kayaks, canoes and boards are all over six feet, it shouldn’t be difficult to determine distance, but remember, from where you sit/stand, to the front (bow) is only a half of boat length. Also try not to follow closely behind another boat, since the virus could be shedding, or particles from the boater ahead may drift back on you. If you have to follow, try to keep at least two boat lengths apart. It’s best to paddle in a line abreast, rather than in a file, one behind the other. Be conscious of the wind direction. Use it to stay healthy, and not down-wind from another paddler. 8. If you are not able (or don’t know how) to rescue yourself in the event of a tip-over, and the water is deeper than your waist, paddle near the shore where you can swim or walk your boat to safety. Requiring rescue endangers both you, and the person coming to your aid, since physical distancing parameters will be compromised. 9. Be self-sufficient, and responsible. Keep track of your own trash and recycle.
BOC hosted paddle trips are free and open to the public. Just show up with your own boat/board and required safety gear.
Trips are as follows:
Saturday, April 24: CT River/Hinsdale Setbacks…meet at 9:30 a.m., Walmart parking lot (Rte 119), Hinsdale, N.H.
Sunday, April 25: CT River/Hinsdale Setbacks (same trip as the day before)…meet at 9:30 a.m., Walmart parking lot (Rte 119), Hinsdale, N.H.
Wednesday, April 28: Herricks Cove, Bellows Falls…meet at 9 a.m., Hannaford parking lot (south end), Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, May 5: Tully Lake & Long Pond, Royalston, MA…meet at 9 a.m., Walmart parking lot (Rte 119), Hinsdale, N.H.
Wednesday, May 12: Ashuelot River, Keene, NH…meet at 9 a.m., Hannaford parking lot (south end), Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Saturday, May 15: Somerset Reservoir, Somerset…meet at 8:30 a.m., Coffee House, Wilmington (Jct of Rtes 9West & 100South).
Wednesday, May 19: Spoonwood Pond, Hancock & Nelson, NH…meet at 8:30 a.m., Hannaford parking lot (south end), Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, June 23: CT River, Brattleboro to Hinsdale, NH…meet at 8:30 a.m., Marina Restaurant, Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Saturday, June 26: Sunrise Paddle & Nosh, Harriman Reservoir, Wilmington…meet at 5:30 a.m., Chelsea Royal Diner, Marlboro Rd, (Rte 9), West Brattleboro.
Sunday, June 27: North Hartland Lake, Hartford & Hartland…meet at 8:30 a.m., south end of Hannaford parking lot, Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, June 30: CT River, Dummerston to Brattleboro…meet at 8 a.m., Marina Restaurant, Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Wednesday, July 7: Lowell Lake, Londenderry…meet at 8:30 a.m., in Jamaica, at the Jamaica Country Store, on Rte 30.
Saturday, July 10: Gale Meadows Pond, Winhall…meet at 9 a.m., in Jamaica, at the Jamaica Country Store, on Rte 30.
Wednesday, Sept. 8: Spoonwood Pond, Hancock & Nelson, NH…meet at 8:30 a.m., the south end of Hannaford parking lot, Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Saturday, Sept. 11: Pillsbury Lake State Park, Washington, NH…meet at 8 a.m., south end of Hannaford parking lot, Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Somerset Reservoir, Somerset…meet at 8:30 a.m., Coffee House, Wilmington (see May 15 above).
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Harriman Reservoir, Center Section, Wilmington…meet at 9 a.m., Coffee House, Wilmington (see May 15 above).
Saturday, Oct. 9: Leader’s Choice, where the colors are peak…meet at 9 a.m., south end of Hannaford parking lot, Putney Rd, Brattleboro.
Details about where and when to meet for each trip are also posted on the BOC website. There’s also a list of recommended items to bring along on every paddle trip. Everyone is welcome to join BOC Masked Paddlers and/or just go out on your own.
The annual BOC Consignment Sale & Swap of human and wind powered watercraft is scheduled for Saturday, May 8; location TBA. More info will be on the BOC website and local media.
For more information, contact Larry at 802-254-3666, or Lmacyak@gmail.com.