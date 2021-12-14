BRATTLEBORO — The Marina downed Chroma 42-31 in a women’s basketball league contest on Monday. Ali Wilson, Megan Wheeler and Ashley Gomarlo all netted nine points for the winners. Heidi Bohn scored 13 points to lead Chroma.
In men’s league play on Sunday, RH Thackston reached triple digits in a 107-57 rout of the Mallers. Shane Spivey (33 points), Dylan DeJordy (25) and Rob Dichard (24) did the damage.
PDSC Law played the toughest defense, shutting down Lawton Flooring for a 59-54 win. The quality D was provided by Rich Carroll, Tom Carroll, Jim Layor, Pat Lallo, Ryan Hoar, Ruben Garza and Michael Fuller.
On Friday, Josh Evans finished with 18 points to help Lightlife Foods to a 58-50 victory over Southern Vermont Sprinkler. Scott Edwards had 13 points as HWP topped PDSC Law 64-57 in the other showdown.