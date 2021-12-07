BOSTON — Reigning world champion figure skater Nathan Chen will be the centerpiece of the 2022 Stars on Ice tour that will feature many of the U.S. skaters vying for a medal in the Winter Games. The Tour will visit Boston on April 30 for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Agganis Arena.
After missing two seasons due to the pandemic, the 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team competing in Beijing, China. The star-studded cast joining Chen on the 2022 Tour include: two-time U.S. Champion Alysa Liu; Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; World Bronze Medalist and three-time U.S. Silver Medalist Vincent Zhou; three-time World Medalists and three-time U.S. Champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; two-time World Medalists and two-time U.S. Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates; plus crowd-favorite, Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Mirai Nagasu. Visit www.starsonice.com for future cast and guest skater announcements.
Tickets for the 2022 Stars on Ice tour will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.starsonice.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and the Agganis Arena Box Office. Limited on-ice seating is available upon request. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.
Stars on Ice is pleased to have Kosé as an Associate Sponsor and Us Weekly as the Official Lifestyle Media Partner for the 2022 Tour.
Stars on Ice continues to be a pioneer in figure skating by offering fans the rare opportunity to witness some of the world’s most creative and cherished champions performing together in both individual and ensemble routines. Founded and produced by Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Stars on Ice is one of the premier family entertainment events in the U.S., and the only figure skating tour in America that has annually brought fans the greatest performances and competitors from around the globe.