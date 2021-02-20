GUILFORD — Guilford’s own Judy Boudreau rode Dusty to victory in the beginners class of the 1988 Guilford Fair Horse Show. Also earning ribbons in that division were: Dummerston’s Sarah Lafayette on Little Joe, Brattleboro’s Jennifer Smith and her horse Adam, and Brattleboro’s Erica Clark on Daisy Dawn.
Brattleboro’s Krista Sumner, aboard Tom’s Perfection, was crowned the Junior English champion.
She finished first in Junior English Pleasure and Lower Hunter, and was the runner-up to Sarah Parks in Junior English Equitation.
Heidi Tkaczyk prevailed in Beginner Equitation, Beginner Pleasure, and in the Junior Youth Class. Also placing first were: Anna Chalfoun (High Hunter and Senior English), Melissa Bartlett (Command), Anna Snarski (Leadline), Heather Hope (Senior Western Trail and Senior Western Equitation), Jill Benoit (Junior English Trail), Michelle Smart (Advanced Beginner), Sarah Lafayette (Beginner Trail), Tim Moses (Junior Western), Meghan Duff (Advanced Beginnner), Shannon Tracy (Sit-A-Buck), Stefanie Moses (Senior English Equitation), Duffy Bump (Advanced Beginner Equitation), and Rodney Holland (Senior Western).