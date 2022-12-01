BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Fall, the winningest coach on the pitch in Vermont history, and a couple of standout keepers are among the dozen locals to be named to a Southern Vermont League First Team for boys soccer.
Brattleboro junior midfielder Ozzie VanHendrick, who scored 15 goals and then received 537 votes to win this newspaper's seasonal prize, joins teammates Jordy Allembert and Paul "the Wall" McGillion on the A Division squad.
McGillion posted three shutouts for the Colonels, while C Division goalie Liam Wendel (Twin Valley) finished with seven clean sheets.
Twin Valley's Buddy Hayford, who has a state record 467 victories, was the obvious choice as the C Division coach.
The first teams and honorable mentions for divisions A and C are shown below.
A Division First Team
Ozzie VanHendrick, Brattleboro
Jordy Allembert, Brattleboro
Paul McGillion, Brattleboro
Silas Rella-Neill, MAU
Peter McKenna, MAU
Eli Rosi, Rutland
Giuseppe Marchese, Rutland
Brock Quillan, Rutland
Nahui Navarrete, Burr and Burton
Austin Cox, Burr and Burton
Coach Mike Molloy, MAU
C Division First Team
Cody Magnant, Twin Valley
Matt Hammond, Twin Valley
Garrett Cummingham, Twin Valley
Liam Wendel, Twin Valley
Parker Richardson, Leland & Gray
Trevor Stillwagon, Leland & Gray
Caleb Ghia, Bellows Falls
Colby Dearborn, Bellows Falls
Zach Armstrong, White River Valley
Dieter Sieling, White River Valley
Robby McShinsky, White River Valley
Josiah Welch, Rivendell
Coach Buddy Hayford, Twin Valley
Honorable Mention
Charlie Kinnersley, Brattleboro
Tate Chamberlin, Brattleboro
Kelton Mager, Brattleboro
Noah Dornburgh, Twin Valley
Cody Hescock, Leland & Gray
Finch Holmes, Leland & Gray
Trevor Hazelton, Leland & Gray
Tristan Boylan, Bellows Falls
Collin Bevin, MAU
Evan Eggsware, MAU
Aiden Moscarello, MAU
Max Brownlee, Burr and Burton
Ben Cerreta, Rutland
Jarrett Kelly, Rutland
Will Alexander, Rutland
Robin Rushing, Rutland
Brayden Russ, White River Valley
Donavan Craven, White River Valley
Harry Molesworth, Rivendell
Derek Vogelien, Rivendell
Will Knowles, Rivendell
Jacoby Patterson, Rivendell
Carter Bacon, Rivendell