BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Fall, the winningest coach on the pitch in Vermont history, and a couple of standout keepers are among the dozen locals to be named to a Southern Vermont League First Team for boys soccer.

Brattleboro junior midfielder Ozzie VanHendrick, who scored 15 goals and then received 537 votes to win this newspaper's seasonal prize, joins teammates Jordy Allembert and Paul "the Wall" McGillion on the A Division squad.

McGillion posted three shutouts for the Colonels, while C Division goalie Liam Wendel (Twin Valley) finished with seven clean sheets.

Twin Valley's Buddy Hayford, who has a state record 467 victories, was the obvious choice as the C Division coach.

The first teams and honorable mentions for divisions A and C are shown below.

A Division First Team

Ozzie VanHendrick, Brattleboro

Jordy Allembert, Brattleboro

Paul McGillion, Brattleboro

Silas Rella-Neill, MAU

Peter McKenna, MAU

Eli Rosi, Rutland

Giuseppe Marchese, Rutland

Brock Quillan, Rutland

Nahui Navarrete, Burr and Burton

Austin Cox, Burr and Burton

Coach Mike Molloy, MAU

C Division First Team

Cody Magnant, Twin Valley

Matt Hammond, Twin Valley

Garrett Cummingham, Twin Valley

Liam Wendel, Twin Valley

Parker Richardson, Leland & Gray

Trevor Stillwagon, Leland & Gray

Caleb Ghia, Bellows Falls

Colby Dearborn, Bellows Falls

Zach Armstrong, White River Valley

Dieter Sieling, White River Valley

Robby McShinsky, White River Valley

Josiah Welch, Rivendell

Coach Buddy Hayford, Twin Valley

Honorable Mention

Charlie Kinnersley, Brattleboro

Tate Chamberlin, Brattleboro

Kelton Mager, Brattleboro

Noah Dornburgh, Twin Valley

Cody Hescock, Leland & Gray

Finch Holmes, Leland & Gray

Trevor Hazelton, Leland & Gray

Tristan Boylan, Bellows Falls

Collin Bevin, MAU

Evan Eggsware, MAU

Aiden Moscarello, MAU

Max Brownlee, Burr and Burton

Ben Cerreta, Rutland

Jarrett Kelly, Rutland

Will Alexander, Rutland

Robin Rushing, Rutland

Brayden Russ, White River Valley

Donavan Craven, White River Valley

Harry Molesworth, Rivendell

Derek Vogelien, Rivendell

Will Knowles, Rivendell

Jacoby Patterson, Rivendell

Carter Bacon, Rivendell

