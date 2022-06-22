BRATTLEBORO — The annual "Brattle Paddle," sponsored by the New England Canoe and Kayak Racing Association, will take place on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The entry fee is $25.
The races will start at The Marina off Putney Road, at the convergence of the West and Connecticut rivers. The racing distance is nine miles, while the recreational distance is five miles. There will be separate starts for each class, including canoes, kayaks, SUP and surfski.
Awards and a light lunch will follow the race in an informal gathering for all registered participants.
You can register at paddleguru.com or in-person from 8:30-10 a.m. on June 26. Proceeds will benefit Groundworks Collaborative.
For more information, contact Sandy Harris at 603-363-4868 or racemonkey14@myfairpoint.net.