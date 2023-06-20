BRATTLEBORO — This Sunday a variety of vessels will race through the waters of the West and Connecticut rivers as part of Brattle Paddle, a competitive race that is part of the New England Canoe and Kayak Race Association’s (NECKRA) flatwater point series.
The race, which is open to everyone, will take place on Sunday and will include a race course and a recreational course. The competitive nine-mile race is part of NECKRA for which competitors will earn points towards a championship. Due to the different kinds of boats, which include canoes, kayaks, stand up paddle boards (SUPs) and surf skis, there will be staggered start times for different classes. The recreational course is five miles long and vessels competing on the course will start after the crafts competing in the nine mile race. That recreational race is a way for people who are not competitive racers to participate in the event and enjoy the sport, according to race organizer Sandy Harris.
“The rec race is designed to be more fun,” said Harris. “It’s just to get out on the river and participate in it for the fun of racing and contributing to paddle sports and Brattleboro.”
The race begins at the marina on Putney Road where the West and Connecticut rivers intersect.
Though Harris said it is difficult to determine when the boats will pass certain locations, there are several places for spectators to watch the race. There is the marina where the boats begin the race. The course also passes underneath the bridges on Route 119, Route 9 and Route 5. Another possible location to see the racers is from the Bier Garten and outdoor seating at the Whetstone Beer Co.
When the event first started, it drew about 60 people. Over the years the event has been growing in popularity. Last year over 70 people participated in the event and Harris expects the same amount this year.
“Seventy has been a really good turnout. Some other races only have 40,” Harris said. “This race is becoming popular and people like it and they like our course on the Connecticut.”
Last year, Harris opened up registration through paddleguru.com in addition to holding in-person registration. As a result, the event drew participants from Burlington, New York, New Jersey and Quebec, Canada.
“They’re not part of NECKRA. So, there’s a lot of people that just want to go to a race and do it for competition, sport, exercise, fun and to meet other racers,” said Harris. “I got more people. I already have more people registering.”
While Harris said some races have begun to use paddleguru.com exclusively, Brattle Paddle will retain in-person registration due to the high volume of participants, some of which happen the day of the event, that register that way.
Sunday’s event will be the fifth race in its six year history as the race was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a member of NECKRA who participates in flatwater racing, Harris said she began the event for a number of reasons.
“I thought it would be great to add another race to the point series schedule for the summer and highlight Brattleboro, the Connecticut River, the Brattleboro Community and be able to have a great race here at the West and Connecticut,” said Harris.
Another goal of the event was to help raise money for a local charity. The first two years, West River Trail was the beneficiary of the proceeds from the event. Groundworks Collaborative, who has received the proceeds from the event the past two years, will be the beneficiary again this year.
While this is the third year for Groundworks Collaborative, Harris said that the intent is to regularly choose different charities to receive the funds raised through the event.
“I’m usually planning to do two years for each. They’ve (Groundworks Collaborative) had it rough this year,” Harris said. “Then I’ll probably do youth services. … The hope is as I build more sponsorship and we have more competitors and more local entrants that we build more money to give locally to the community, too.”
The sponsorship Harris receives from different entities in the community allows her to pay for various aspects of the event including the insurance for the participants, trophies, t-shirts and food.
The first step in organizing efforts for the event begins in November. Information for the event has to be created and provided to NECKRA so that it can be included in their list of New England events that comes out that month.
On the day of the event, Harris said she typically has assistance from 10 volunteers who help with timing, food, registration, parking, results and some of the other aspects of the event. There are also three local volunteers who use their own boats as safety boats for the event, Harris said.
The entry fee for Brattle Paddle is $25. The race begins at 10:30 a.m. An awards ceremony and a light lunch will follow the race.