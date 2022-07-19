BRATTLEBORO — On Tuesday night at the South Main Street field, Brattleboro's 10-year-old Little League All Stars carried their District 2 championship banner from the mound to the fence in a flash.
They can fly.
The hosts beat out four infield singles and were aggressive on the bases as they ran away to a 16-5 victory over Rutland, advancing to Saturday's state tournament in Burlington.
"These kids are fast. I noticed that during our first practice. They've got speed," said Brattleboro head coach Justin LaRock.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, LaRock's crew answered with 10 runs in the bottom of the inning. Gavin Carpenter and Oliver Baker each sprinted down the line to beat out a throw, while run-scoring singles were delivered by Bentley Sparks, Eli Dupue, Vinny Doelle, Elde Coplan and Carpenter.
"The bats are coming alive. It's so much fun," said LaRock, whose team finished with a dozen hits.
Brattleboro added one run in the second and five more in the third. Dupue and Doelle each beat out a hit in the third, before Owen Houghton and Sparks belted two-run singles. Gavin Robinson chipped in with an RBI knock of his own.
"We've had so many come-from-behind wins. These players have realized that we can fight from behind," mentioned LaRock, whose kids showed that they can hold a lead as well.
Coplan went three innings for the win. He fanned five, walked three and gave up four hits.
"Elde had a great game. He threw a lot of strikes and had great defense behind him," stated the Brattleboro skipper.
Dupue (SS) made all three of the outs in the first frame, catching a pop fly and then making a pair of assists. Doelle (C) threw a runner out on a double steal. Dupue, who relieved Coplan in the fourth frame, ended the game with a spectacular running catch near the first base line.
The champs would eventually receive their District 2 banner, which they flew around the field with — getting high fives from the 12s as they ran along the fence and then stopping for a team photo.
"When the season started, I wouldn't have given a nickel for any one of you. Would you have?" said smiling veteran umpire Dave Emery to the Brattleboro players. "You worked hard and kind of like a pickle barrel, floated to the top."
The District 2 champs have a 5-1 record in tournament play.
"We're happy. We're excited to represent Brattleboro in the state tournament," LaRock said while holding the banner tightly.
Dupue, Doelle, Carpenter and Sparks all ended up with two hits versus Rutland. Coplan, Baker, Houghton and Robinson added one knock apiece.
Rutland's batting order: Sam Murphy SS, Isaac Peterson C, Hank Weigors 1B, Lane Luboski P, Braydon Sabottia CF, Cody Lafrancois 3B, Emerson Robles LF, Eli Masso RF, Owen Brady 2B.
Brattleboro's batting order: Eli Dupue SS, Vinny Doelle C, Gavin Carpenter 1B, Bentley Sparks 3B, Elde Coplan P, Brayson George 2B, Oliver Baker RF, Owen Houghton LF, Gavin Robinson CF. Reserves — Louie Renault, Nikko Papadamitrio. Coaches — Justin LaRock, Travis Carpenter, Jimmy Doelle.