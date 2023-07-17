BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Little League 10-and-under all-star team won both games of a doubleheader Saturday, defeating Rutland twice to claim the Vermont District 2 Championship and advance to the state final.
Playing a doubleheader after Game 1 of the series was postponed Thursday, Brattleboro (6-0) turned in a decisive victory in Game 2, defeating Rutland 19-4 in the third inning to claim the district title.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Brattleboro head coach Seth Deyo of the state tournament. “We wanted to win districts. That’s the first goal now we’ll head to states and try to win Game 1 and go from there.”
The bulk of the damage in Game 2 came in the bottom of the second inning. Brattleboro sent 19 hitters to plate, exploding for 15 runs in game that had been tied 3-3 to start the inning.
“One thing that our team does an amazing job of is they feed off each other. So, once one kid starts rolling or makes a play the next kid wants to … so it’s kind of a natural thing for them,” Deyo said.
Brattleboro held a 3-2 lead going into the top of the second inning with Braysen George on the mound. George got into a bit of jam with the bases loaded and walked home a run to tie the game before getting out of it.
A single by Simon Potter with one out in the bottom of the second inning scored Teddy McKay to regain the lead for Brattleboro and started the onslaught. Singles by Niko Papadimitriou, Zealand Wentworth and Louie Renault put Brattleboro up 7-3. Rutland walked the next batter with the bases loaded to score a run, prompting a pitching change.
Brattleboro continued to roll though. A single by Dawson Newton scored a pair and Gavin Carpenter scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-3. A single by George, a passed ball and ground out to first base put Brattleboro up 13-3.
Singles by Potter, Papadimitriou and Wentworth all drove in runs, before Rutland was able to stop the bleeding and get out of the inning down 18-3.
Rutland would get a run back in the top of the third, but a single Newton in the bottom of the frame scored the deciding run to claim the championship.
“We’ve got 12 kids who are all starters and can all hit the ball really well,” Deyo said. “There’s no weak spots in our lineup. … Every one of our kids is really strong.”
Brattleboro had won the first game decisively as well, ending it in five innings off a single by George to score Newton and put Brattleboro up 11-1.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. Walks by Owen Malouin and Papadimitriou and a passed ball put runners on second and third with one out. Another passed ball allowed Malouin to score the game’s first run.
A triple by Carpenter scored a pair of runs and another triple by Cole Systo scored three more runs to put Brattleboro up 6-0 before new pitcher Brian Peterson was able to get the final two outs to get out of the inning.
Rutland scored on sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning. After the run, Deyo brought Newton on in relief for Potter, who threw three and one third strong innings for the team.
“He’s phenomenal and he’s a nine-year-old. He’s one of two nine-year-olds; him and Teddy McKay. Teddy made an amazing play in the field, had some base hits and for two nine-year-olds to play as strong as they do, (it’s) pretty awesome stuff. There’s no doubt, Simon’s our ace on the mound. He’s had three starts. I think he may have allowed one run in those three starts. He just pumps it into the strike zone and that’s what you want at this age. You want lots of strikes.” Deyo said. “Anytime you put runners on base with walks, those always come back to burn you and Simon doesn’t do that. … If they do put the ball in play our defense has been really strong. We made a bunch of great plays today.”
Brattleboro tacked on another run in fourth. A single by Systo in the fourth put Brattleboro up 8-1 with runners on second and third. The next batter, Newton, was able to reach base, scoring a pair of runs before George ended the game.
While Deyo said that the team does not have any weaknesses in the lineup, he indicated that the way the team has gelled has contributed to their success.
“I think we’ve got a team of 12 awesome kids that just happen to be pretty good ball players and they’ve quickly become each others biggest fans. After playing with each other or three weeks you’d think it’s been three years. They cheer each other on. If one kid is down, they pick him up and encourage him. It’s really kind of impressive as a coach and as a parent to see young guys do that.”
The state tournament begins this weekend. As of press time, the schedule had not been released.