BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 11-year-old Little League All-Star baseball team will play its first state tournament game on Saturday at Schifilliti Field in Burlington at 1 p.m.
Brattleboro pounded out 20 hits when beating Rutland 22-4 to win the District 2 title on Tuesday. Logan Waite (4 Ks, 6 hits) went the distance for the victory.
In Sunday’s 12-0 rout of Rutland, Brattleboro finished with 15 total hits. Senji Kimura fanned 13 and tossed a one-hitter to pick up the win.
Brattleboro roster: Manager — Chad Gundry. Players — Logan Casey, Kaden Cole, Briar Cutting, Shaun Emery, Sebastion Garro, Kason Gundry, Senji Kimura, Cooper Leary, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Logan Waite, Landon Zinn.