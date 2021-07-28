BURLINGTON — Kason Gundry and Logan Waite each had a couple of hits when the Brattleboro 11-year-old Little League All-Stars fell to Addison County 5-2 in Monday's state championship game.
"Was a great game, just couldn't find the holes with our bats," said Brattleboro manager Chad Gundry.
Landon Zinn doubled for the local team, while Kaden Cole, Sebastion Garro and Shaun Emery all singled. Waite and Zinn each scored a run.
After Brattleboro lost to Essex in the tourney opener despite Senji Kimura reaching base four times, the area stars got revenge as Kason Gundry fired a one-hit shutout and Briar Cutting had three hits in a 14-0 rout. Waite then had a pair of hits in a 7-4 win over Addison County, setting up Monday's rematch.
Gundry's team pounded out 20 hits when trouncing Rutland 22-4 to claim the District 2 crown. Waite and Kimura were both dominant on the hill during district play.
Brattleboro 11s roster: Manager — Chad Gundry. Players — Logan Casey, Kaden Cole, Briar Cutting, Shaun Emery, Sebastion Garro, Kason Gundry, Senji Kimura, Cooper Leary, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Logan Waite, Landon Zinn.