BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 11-year-old All Star baseball team defeated Lyndon 7-4 in the loser's bracket of the state tournament on Friday at the South Main Street field.

"We played so well," said winning coach Jay Cudworth. 

Axton Crowley (8 Ks, 3 BB, 3 hits) went five innings for the victory. Shaun Emery pitched one frame for the save, getting an out with a pretty curve.

Spencer Jones went 4-for-4 to pace the hosts offensively. Crowley helped himself by going 2-for-3, including a two-run double. Emery reached base three times and scored a trio of runs.

"Brody Page and Cooper Christiansen made solid contact all day, but weren't always rewarded with hits," said Cudworth.

Brattleboro then fell to Addison County 6-3 in Saturday's championship game. Cudworth's team finished with a 2-2 record in the double-elimination state tournament, splitting with Lyndon and defeating Champlain in its first three contests.

Brattleboro’s roster: Coach — Jay Cudworth. Players — Azyi Crews, Spencer Jones, Shaun Emery, Carson Depue, Axton Crowley, Nolan Domanski, Dominic McKay, Pasture Leavy, Brody Page, Cooper Christiansen, Braydon Fostyck, Nate Bloom.

