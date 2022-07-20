BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 11-year-old Little League All Star baseball team is ready for the rematch.
"We have a saying, 'it's not about the last one, it's about the next one.' These kids were always ready for the next one," said coach Jay Cudworth.
His squad, which lost to Lyndon 17-7 earlier in the state tournament, will get its rematch on Friday night at 6 at home.
Lyndon's Ethan Batson went five strong innings on the mound in the first meeting.
"We will see if we face the big guy (again). Batson is a big, strong kid," noted Cudworth.
Azyi Crews went 3-for-3 to lead Brattleboro against the northern power. Shaun Emery followed with two hits, while Spencer Jones and Cooper Christiansen each hit safely.
"We had not played a game in a month, so we were rusty and it showed," said the Brattleboro skipper, whose team made a handful of miscues and gave up eight runs in the first two innings.
Nolan Domanski would then go five innings in Brattleboro's thrilling 9-8 victory over Champlain in a loser's bracket showdown. Crews went 2-for-3 and scored three runs to lead the attack. Nate Bloom added a two-run single.
With their team trailing 8-7 in the top of the sixth, Axton Crowley and Carson Depue each drove in a run to put Brattleboro ahead. In the bottom of the inning, Crowley (C) and Crews (P) each tagged a Champlain runner out at the plate to help the local team hold on.
"Quite an exciting game," mentioned Cudworth. "I have done my share of coaching and can never remember a game that had two tag plays at home to prevent ties in the bottom of the last inning. That is baseball, though."
Brattleboro's roster: Coach — Jay Cudworth. Players — Azyi Crews, Spencer Jones, Shaun Emery, Carson Depue, Axton Crowley, Nolan Domanski, Dominic McKay, Pasture Leavy, Brody Page, Cooper Christiansen, Braydon Fostyck, Nate Bloom.