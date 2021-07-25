BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 11-year-old Little League All-Star Team is championship bound and will look to clinch the state title with a back-to-back win over Addison County Monday night at Schifilliti Park in Burlington at 6.
“The kids are super excited to have this opportunity,” head coach Chad Gundry said. “They have been working hard all summer to get to this point and two years ago the 11s won the state title. It would be nice to follow that up.”
Kason Gundry threw a one-hit shutout as Brattleboro routed Essex 14-0 Saturday to get revenge after the teams' first meeting. On Sunday, Senji Kimura tossed all six innings as Brattleboro beat Addison County 7-4.
On Saturday, Briar Cutting was 3-for-4 as the leadoff batter playing shortstop. Brattleboro jumped out early, scoring 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back in a four-frame rout.
Brattleboro drew 11 free passes Sunday, with four coming in to score in the 7-4 victory over top-seeded Addison County. Brattleboro had balanced scoring, plating runs in four different innings. Kimura struck out five to clinch the championship game on 84 pitches. Logan Waite singled twice and the second baseman made two great plays on hard hit balls. Center fielder Landon Zinn threw out a runner at the plate to keep Brattleboro in front.
Coach Gundry said that the team with the best pitching and fewest mistakes will win. Waite will start the game on the bump.
“Some moments will happen during the game that won’t go our way. How we handle [that] will have a lot to do with the outcome,” Gundry said. “I got tons of confidence that my kids are ready to seize the moment.”
Brattleboro roster: Manager — Chad Gundry. Players — Logan Casey, Kaden Cole, Briar Cutting, Shaun Emery, Sebastion Garro, Kason Gundry, Senji Kimura, Cooper Leary, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Logan Waite, Landon Zinn.