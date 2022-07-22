BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 11-year-old All Star baseball team defeated Lyndon 7-4 on Friday at the South Main Street field.
"We played so well," said winning coach Jay Cudworth. "If we can play like this for two more games, we will be tough to beat."
Axton Crowley (8 Ks, 3 BB, 3 hits) went five innings for the victory. Shaun Emery pitched one frame for the save, getting an out with a pretty curve.
Spencer Jones went 4-for-4 to pace the hosts offensively. Crowley helped himself by going 2-for-3, including a two-run double. Emery reached base three times and scored a trio of runs.
"Brody Page and Cooper Christiansen made solid contact all day, but weren't always rewarded with hits," said Cudworth, whose team improved to 2-1 in tournament play.
Brattleboro will host Addison County on Saturday at 1 p.m. and again Sunday if necessary.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coach — Jay Cudworth. Players — Azyi Crews, Spencer Jones, Shaun Emery, Carson Depue, Axton Crowley, Nolan Domanski, Dominic McKay, Pasture Leavy, Brody Page, Cooper Christiansen, Braydon Fostyck, Nate Bloom.
Brattleboro's U11 Little League Team played against Lyndon during a tournament on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Brattleboro's U11 Little League Team played against Lyndon during a tournament on Friday, July 22, 2022.
