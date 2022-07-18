BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 12-year-old Little League All Star baseball team won the District 2 title by defeating Bennington, 3-0 and then 11-0.
“You’re the sharpest, closest group I have seen in a very long time,” veteran Little League umpire Dave Emery told the squad after it earned the banner.
The champs will now play in the state tournament, which begins this weekend. Northeast (Franklin County) and Connecticut Valley North (Bradford) are also in the field, along with the Addison County-Williston winner.
“I’m very proud of all the work we’ve put in,” head coach Chad Gundry told the Brattleboro players. “We’re not done yet...not even close.”
Brattleboro’s Senji Kimura fired a no-hit shutout in Friday’s 3-0 decision. The hurler fanned 14 on the night.
Ryan Peloso, Briar Cutting and Kimura all finished with one hit. Peloso’s homer in the third frame was the major blow.
Cutting singled, doubled and drove in five runs to power host Brattleboro to a mercy-rule victory on Sunday morning. Kimura and Peloso also had a couple of knocks.
Peloso, who picked up the win, struck out 11 and walked just one.
The District 2 champions are a perfect 6-0 in tourney play, having outscored Rutland and Bennington by a combined 50-7.
The roster for the Brattleboro 12s: Coaches — Chad Gundry, Tucker Leary, Brian Casey. Players — Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro.
Brattleboro’s 11-year-old All Star team is 1-1 in the state tournament that it is currently hosting, including a 9-8 win over Champlain and a 17-7 loss to Lyndon. The local squad is coached by Jay Cudworth, with players Azyi Crews, Spencer Jones, Shaun Emery, Carson Dupue, Axton Crowley, Nolan Domanski, Dominic McKay, Pasture Leavy, Brody Page, Cooper Christiansen, Braydon Fostyck and Nate Bloom on the roster.