SAINT ALBANS — After Williston and Northeast battle it out in the 12-year-old Little League All Star state tournament opener at Cioffi Park on Saturday, a couple of undefeated teams will step on the field for the main event.
Brattleboro (6-0) and Connecticut Valley North (4-0) are scheduled to lock horns at 2 p.m.
"Let's go Brattleboro!" Lori Wood recently posted on the team's Facebook site.
"Go Brattleboro!!!" wrote Susan Blair.
The southern Vermont powerhouse cruised through the District 2 tourney, beating Rutland County and Bennington by a combined 50-7. The team from Bradford is coming off of a 2-0 win over Saint Johnsbury in the District 4 title match.
"We hit well and we have good pitching depth," explained Brattleboro pitcher/catcher Senji Kimura earlier this month.
He then fired a no-hit shutout and fanned 14 in Brattleboro's District 2 Tourney opener. Leadoff hitter Briar Cutting delivered a couple of knocks and also drove in five runs when the locals captured the banner two days later.
In pool play, Kason Gundry and Ryan Peloso each launched a three-run homer as Brattleboro started things off with a 9-2 win over Rutland County. Kaden Cole belted a two-run double in the second contest, Peloso went deep twice in the next one, and Gundry erupted for four RBI in Game 4.
The group described by many as "great kids" was seen using the batting cage during the 10s' game on Tuesday night and eventually giving high fives to the younger District 2 champions.
“You’re the sharpest, closest group I have seen in a very long time,” veteran Little League umpire Dave Emery told Brattleboro's 12-year-old squad after it clinched a spot in the state tournament.
The winner of Saturday's battle of the unbeatens will take on the Williston-Northeast victor on Sunday at 11 a.m. The two losing teams will face off on Sunday at 2 p.m. in this double-elimination event.
The roster for the Brattleboro 12s: Coaches — Chad Gundry, Tucker Leary, Brian Casey. Players — Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro.
The tournament results for each district champion are shown below.
Williston (8-1)
8-0 over Burlington
15-1 over Shelburne
10-0 over Winooski
3-7 loss to Addison County
9-4 over South Burlington
13-3 over Colchester
13-0 over South Burlington
10-0 over Addison County
13-9 over Addison County
Brattleboro (6-0)
9-2 over Rutland County
8-4 over Bennington
12-1 over Bennington
7-0 over Rutland County
3-0 over Bennington
11-0 over Bennington
Northeast (6-2)
5-7 loss to Lamoille County
4-7 loss to Essex Town
10-2 over Essex Junction
7-0 over Milton
Defeated Browns River
18-17 over Champlain
9-8 over Essex Town
8-3 over Essex Town
Connecticut Valley North (4-0)
10-4 over Lyndon
11-6 over Barre
8-2 over Central Vermont
2-0 over Saint Johnsbury