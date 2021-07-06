Bennington’s Aiden LaCasse gets to home after a while pitch from Brattleboro’s Lucas Lamorder during a Little League All-Star 12 baseball game at Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Bennington’s Aiden LaCasse gets the first run of the game against Brattleboro during a Little League All-Star 12 baseball game at Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro’s Owen Carrasquillo gets Bennington’s Blake Tienken out at third during a Little League All-Star 12 baseball game at Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Brady Sparks hits the ball during a Little League All-Star 12 baseball game at Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Brady Sparks pitches during a Little League All-Star 12 baseball game at Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — A woman walked up to the booth on Tuesday evening to let announcer Ronan Khalsa know how to correctly pronounce the Bennington right fielder's name.
He would need to say it often.
Aiden Santorcangelo belted an RBI double and also made a diving catch as the Bennington 12-year-old All-Star baseball team zipped host Brattleboro 14-0 in four innings in Tuesday's District 2 Tournament game.
"I think we've got a strong team, but we didn't play our A game tonight," said Brattleboro manager Charlie O'Connell.
Brody Smith threw a no-hit shutout to get the win, walking one and fanning six. Santorcangelo made the unbelievable grab in the second inning and shortstop Seth Greenslit turned a double play in the fourth to help keep Brattleboro off the board.
The visitors took a five-run lead right out of the gate, highlighted by Santorcangelo's RBI double. Hudson Burnell would double twice on the evening for the winners. Blake Tienken added a two-run triple.