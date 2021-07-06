Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — A woman walked up to the booth on Tuesday evening to let announcer Ronan Khalsa know how to correctly pronounce the Bennington right fielder's name.

He would need to say it often.

Aiden Santorcangelo belted an RBI double and also made a diving catch as the Bennington 12-year-old All-Star baseball team zipped host Brattleboro 14-0 in four innings in Tuesday's District 2 Tournament game.

"I think we've got a strong team, but we didn't play our A game tonight," said Brattleboro manager Charlie O'Connell.

Brody Smith threw a no-hit shutout to get the win, walking one and fanning six. Santorcangelo made the unbelievable grab in the second inning and shortstop Seth Greenslit turned a double play in the fourth to help keep Brattleboro off the board.

The visitors took a five-run lead right out of the gate, highlighted by Santorcangelo's RBI double. Hudson Burnell would double twice on the evening for the winners. Blake Tienken added a two-run triple.

"That's a solid team over there," O'Connell said of Bennington.

Eason DeMarsico, who drew a leadoff walk in the fourth frame, was the only baserunner for the hosts. Charlie O'Connell lined one to right, but was robbed by a diving Santorcangelo.

It was the first loss of the year for Halen Ranslow, Kymarion Hall, Kunkle and Harris — a foursome that helped the Yankees to an undefeated regular season.

"I thought we played a wonderful game against Rutland," the Brattleboro coach said of Monday's 3-2 win on the road.

Charlie O'Connell went 3-for-3 in that victory. Pitchers Brady Sparks and Ranslow combined for 11 strikeouts. And Brattleboro's defense turned a triple play.

Bennington lineup: Aiden LaCasse LF, Talin Bartholdi C, Carson Andrick 3B, Rowan Behan CF, Aiden Santorcangelo RF, Jon Crossman 2B, Brody Smith P, Blake Tienken 1B, Seth Greenslit SS. Subs: Hudson Burnell, Hunter Mattison.

Brattleboro lineup: Eason Demarsico CF, Brady Sparks P, Kymarion Hall 2B, Lucas Lamorder 1B, Charlie O'Connell C, Bowen Kunkle SS, Owen Carrasquillo 3B, Naima Harris LF, Halen Ranslow RF. Subs: Conner Emery, Carlos Torres.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.