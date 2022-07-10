BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 12-year-old Little League All Star baseball team is a perfect 4-0 in district play.
Senji Kimura threw a complete-game shutout in Brattleboro's 7-0 win over Rutland on Sunday. Kason Gundry went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs to power the offense. Ryan Peloso, Briar Cutting, Kimura and Gundry all had multiple hits for the winners.
Peloso went 3-for-3, including a pair of homers, and drove in five runs to lead Brattleboro to a 12-1 rout of Bennington on Saturday at home.
The hosts pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning. Sebastian Garro, Colby Robinson, Logan Waite and Peloso did the damage during the rally.
Cutting went four innings for the win. The all star from the champion Orioles fanned five, walked one and scattered three hits.
On Friday night in Bennington, Kimura erupted for four hits as Brattleboro downed its rival 8-4. He singled twice, doubled and also tripled.
Gundry struck out 10 in his five innings on the hill to earn the W. Landon Zinn and Waite each pitched in relief.
Kimura, Cutting and Garro all had multiple hits for the winners. Kaden Cole added a two-run double.
Brattleboro (4-0), which opened the tourney with a home victory over Rutland on Thursday, will host a knockout round game on Friday night at 6.
Brattleboro’s roster: Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro, coaches: Chad Gundry, coach Tucker Leary, coach Brian Casey.