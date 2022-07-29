SAINT ALBANS — Brattleboro’s starting pitchers have been winding up and throwing smoke.
Continually firing fastballs at 67-70 miles per hour, which is equivalent to about 90 mph from the major league distance, Senji Kimura and Ryan Peloso have overpowered their competition in the Little League 12-year-old state tournament.
Kimura picked up the victory when the locals beat Connecticut Valley North 5-1 in their opener. In six innings of work, he fanned 15, walked one and gave up a single hit.
Peloso went four frames when Brattleboro topped Williston 4-2 in the winners’ bracket final. The southpaw struck out 10 and allowed just one knock.
Kason Gundry got the last six outs, in relief of Peloso, to earn the save.
Brattleboro (8-0), which shut out its last three district foes, will face Friday night’s CVN-Williston winner in Saturday’s state final at Cioffi Park at 11 a.m. If Brattleboro loses, a rematch will take place on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches — Chad Gundry, Tucker Leary, Brian Casey. Players — Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro.