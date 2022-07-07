BRATTLEBORO — On Thursday evening at South Main Street Field, the announcer continually asked kids to move away from the batting cage area located behind the outfield wall.
It wasn't safe.
Kason Gundry and Ryan Peloso each launched a three-run homer to the danger zone, leading the Brattleboro 12-year-old Little League All Stars to a 9-2 victory over Rutland in a District Tournament game.
"I think we played pretty well. We hit well and we have good pitching depth," said Brattleboro starter Senji Kimura, who fanned seven and gave up just one hit in his three innings of work.
Kimura also went 3-for-4 at the plate. He singled to center three different times and also flew out.
"I was pretty nervous at the start," he said after the contest.
Relievers Briar Cutting and Peloso allowed one hit, while fanning five and walking four.
In front of a sell-out crowd, the hosts rallied for a 4-0 advantage in the first frame. Cutting drew a leadoff walk, Kimura singled up the gut and Peloso followed with a knock to right, with the first run scoring on an error. After Rutland got one out, Gundry hit a three-run blast just in front of the scoreboard in left.
The visitors got on the board in the top of the second, thanks to a single by Collin Bridge and an error. Center fielder Michael Laskevich would make the defensive play of the day in the third — sprinting to his left and laying out to rob Yingnyen Wangchuk of a hit.
"Please stay away from the fence," the announcer reminded the young spectators again as an umpire walked out to speak to them.
In the bottom of the fourth, Cooper Leary earned a free pass and Kimura singled up the middle before Peloso bashed a three-run shot to straightaway center to put the home team up 7-1.
Four walks resulted in a Rutland run in the fifth and Cutting singled to right when Brattleboro answered with two of its own in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring.
"We had some clutch hits," said Kimura, adding that playing in Williamsport is a dream that he and his teammates have. "We need to keep working hard to have a chance of getting there."
Kimura and Peloso each had three hits for Brattleboro (1-0), which will play at Bennington on Friday. Gundry and Cutting added one hit apiece.
Rutland's batting order: Charlie Murphy SS, Michael Laskevich CF, Carter Robiletto C, Oskar Ladabouche P, Collin Bridge 3B, Tyler Kennedy RF, Parker Steady LF, Devin LeFrancois 2B, Sinatra Robles 1B. Reserves: Chase Boudreau, Gavin Sullivan.
Brattleboro's batting order: Briar Cutting SS, Senji Kimura P, Ryan Peloso CF, Kaden Cole 1B, Kason Gundry C, Landon Zinn RF, Logan Casey 2B, Wylie Nelson 3B, Colby Robinson LF. Reserves: Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro. Coaches: Chad Gundry, Tucker Leary, Brian Casey.